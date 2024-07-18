Rumors in England
Has Löw offered himself as Southgate’s successor?
It would be quite a sensation if this sporting liaison actually came about. Rumors are currently circulating in England that Joachim Löw has put himself forward as Gareth Southgate's successor as team manager of the "Three Lions". After all, the 64-year-old would know how to win long-awaited titles. Nevertheless, a collaboration seems unlikely.
The pain still runs deep in the motherland of soccer after losing the European Championship final against Spain. Once again, the proud soccer nation failed to win its first title since the 1966 World Cup at home. Even Gareth Southgate was unable to break the "title curse". Will a German of all people now provide redemption?
The Sun reports that former German World Cup-winning coach Jogi Löw is very interested in the job. Since his departure from the DFB squad in 2021, he has disappeared from the soccer stage. However, the opportunity to work as a "lion tamer" has apparently brought him back out of the sporting limbo.
English coach probably has an advantage
According to the report, the 64-year-old would have agreed to talk to the English FA about a possible collaboration. However, the interest on the other side is said to be not as great as Löw himself. After all, the German is one of several candidates. The association is also said to prefer an English coach.
Newcastle coach Eddie Howe and ex-Chelsea coach Graham Potter are currently considered the most promising candidates. For many England fans, however, another German would be the absolute ideal solution: Jürgen Klopp. However, the former Liverpool coach is said to be unavailable. There are also rumors about Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
