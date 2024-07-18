Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Rumors in England

Has Löw offered himself as Southgate’s successor?

Nachrichten
18.07.2024 07:19

It would be quite a sensation if this sporting liaison actually came about. Rumors are currently circulating in England that Joachim Löw has put himself forward as Gareth Southgate's successor as team manager of the "Three Lions". After all, the 64-year-old would know how to win long-awaited titles. Nevertheless, a collaboration seems unlikely.

comment0 Kommentare

The pain still runs deep in the motherland of soccer after losing the European Championship final against Spain. Once again, the proud soccer nation failed to win its first title since the 1966 World Cup at home. Even Gareth Southgate was unable to break the "title curse". Will a German of all people now provide redemption?

Is Jogi Löw thinking about a job with the "Three Lions"? (Bild: APA/dpa/Maurizio Gambarini)
Is Jogi Löw thinking about a job with the "Three Lions"?
(Bild: APA/dpa/Maurizio Gambarini)

The Sun reports that former German World Cup-winning coach Jogi Löw is very interested in the job. Since his departure from the DFB squad in 2021, he has disappeared from the soccer stage. However, the opportunity to work as a "lion tamer" has apparently brought him back out of the sporting limbo. 

English coach probably has an advantage
According to the report, the 64-year-old would have agreed to talk to the English FA about a possible collaboration. However, the interest on the other side is said to be not as great as Löw himself. After all, the German is one of several candidates. The association is also said to prefer an English coach.

Graham Potter (Bild: Associated Press)
Graham Potter
(Bild: Associated Press)

Newcastle coach Eddie Howe and ex-Chelsea coach Graham Potter are currently considered the most promising candidates. For many England fans, however, another German would be the absolute ideal solution: Jürgen Klopp. However, the former Liverpool coach is said to be unavailable. There are also rumors about Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf