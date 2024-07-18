Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Pragmatic approach"

Now official: “FPÖ would negotiate with Taliban”

Nachrichten
18.07.2024 07:05

FPÖ security spokesman Hannes Amesbauer sees "no hope" of deportations to Afghanistan under the current federal government. Readmission agreements with these countries are needed. The FPÖ would therefore be pragmatic and negotiate with the Taliban. 

comment0 Kommentare

The ÖVP repeatedly announced deportations to Afghanistan, but a readmission agreement was lacking. At the same time, all of Amesbauer's motions in parliament were rejected by the ÖVP. "You can't say A and keep quiet about B. Especially not when you have all the relevant players, the Federal Chancellor, the Foreign Minister and the Interior Minister, to decide on such agreements."

"Syrians go on vacation where they are persecuted"
As far as Syria is concerned, deportations would not be a problem at all. "The greater Damascus area has been pacified for years. We also know that Syrians living in Austria go on vacation in their home country, even though they are allegedly being persecuted there."

Contract to take back citizens
In Afghanistan, there is of course the major dilemma that the radical Islamist Taliban are in power there, Amesbauer continues. "Nobody is happy about that. But they are in charge there. And who should you talk to then? You have to be pragmatic and make a deal with these rulers to take back their citizens."

Hannes Amesbauer, deputy chairman and security spokesman for the FPÖ (Bild: krone.tv)
Hannes Amesbauer, deputy chairman and security spokesman for the FPÖ
(Bild: krone.tv)

"We will need a treaty"
If the FPÖ had their way, they would negotiate with the Taliban. "We will need a treaty with them, because if Afghanistan does not agree to take back its own citizens, then the Federal Chancellor and the Interior Minister can demand whatever they want. Then nothing will happen in practice."

Moral guardians and calls for a caliphate did not exist in Austria in the past, says FPÖ security spokesman Hannes Amesbauer, who is "on red alert". We must finally introduce countermeasures, crack down on those who become conspicuous and take these people out of the country. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Jana Pasching
Jana Pasching
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf