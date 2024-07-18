"Pragmatic approach"
Now official: “FPÖ would negotiate with Taliban”
FPÖ security spokesman Hannes Amesbauer sees "no hope" of deportations to Afghanistan under the current federal government. Readmission agreements with these countries are needed. The FPÖ would therefore be pragmatic and negotiate with the Taliban.
The ÖVP repeatedly announced deportations to Afghanistan, but a readmission agreement was lacking. At the same time, all of Amesbauer's motions in parliament were rejected by the ÖVP. "You can't say A and keep quiet about B. Especially not when you have all the relevant players, the Federal Chancellor, the Foreign Minister and the Interior Minister, to decide on such agreements."
"Syrians go on vacation where they are persecuted"
As far as Syria is concerned, deportations would not be a problem at all. "The greater Damascus area has been pacified for years. We also know that Syrians living in Austria go on vacation in their home country, even though they are allegedly being persecuted there."
Contract to take back citizens
In Afghanistan, there is of course the major dilemma that the radical Islamist Taliban are in power there, Amesbauer continues. "Nobody is happy about that. But they are in charge there. And who should you talk to then? You have to be pragmatic and make a deal with these rulers to take back their citizens."
"We will need a treaty"
If the FPÖ had their way, they would negotiate with the Taliban. "We will need a treaty with them, because if Afghanistan does not agree to take back its own citizens, then the Federal Chancellor and the Interior Minister can demand whatever they want. Then nothing will happen in practice."
Moral guardians and calls for a caliphate did not exist in Austria in the past, says FPÖ security spokesman Hannes Amesbauer, who is "on red alert". We must finally introduce countermeasures, crack down on those who become conspicuous and take these people out of the country.
