Olympic dream fulfilled at the age of 58!

Zeng played table tennis in China from the age of eleven, was successful, won tournaments and dreamed of the Olympics, as she told the British newspaper "The Guardian". But at the age of 20, she turned her back on the Chinese national team and moved to Chile, where she has now lived with her husband and son for 35 years. The reason for her resignation at the time was the "two-color rule" that was introduced. Since 1986, players have had to use two-colored rackets. This allowed players to recognize which rubber their opponent was using and better predict spin and speed. "The rule destroyed my game," says Zeng. "I felt weak, psychologically and technically."