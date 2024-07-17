“I lost everything in a second”

Depression and nightmares

It was the right decision, as it turned out when the unrest broke out in Iran, during which three of Saman's friends were killed. She suffered from depression and had nightmares every night. After some time, she started canoe sprinting again to take her mind off things and took part in a mixed competition. A new experience, as this is forbidden in Iran. The sport, in which she had won silver at the U23 Asian Games, helped Saman to regain her footing. Austria's canoeing association and her club PSV Vienna were just as much help as Uwe Schlokat, with whom she still lives.