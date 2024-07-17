VAR? “There is no acceptance of mistakes!”

"VAR is just a person who ..."

Kassai was also confronted with criticism of the VAR in his first year. This concerns both the time it takes for the final decision to be made and the number of wrong decisions that are made despite the technical assistant. Kassai tried to reassure: "The acceptance of mistakes by a VAR is non-existent, which automatically puts you under pressure. However, you must not forget that a VAR is also just a human being who can understand or interpret a situation differently."