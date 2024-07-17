Animal cruelty alarm
Male cat’s penis and testicles cut off with scissors
An elderly couple from St. Pantaleon (Upper Austria) noticed a cruel case of suspected animal cruelty: They heard a tomcat screaming, discovered an open flesh wound in the genital area and took the four-legged friend to the vet. The vet then discovered a gruesome mutilation.
The couple from St. Pantaleon had been lovingly caring for a stray cat for a month. The house cat kept coming to the home address of the 75-year-old and his wife to eat something. The cat came running up to three times a day, was very trusting and allowed himself to be stroked.
Disappeared after breakfast
So there was immediate concern when the four-legged friend only came by in the morning on July 12 and then disappeared. The 75-year-old's wife suspected that something might have happened to the animal.
Open flesh wound
Three days later, on July 15, the senior citizen heard the cat screaming. He then found the animal in the woodshed. The four-legged friend was wobbly on his feet and the 75-year-old suspected poisoning. But when the couple fed the cat, they discovered an open flesh wound in the genital area. The attentive couple drove the cat to the vet, who, according to the police, discovered that the animal had testicles and a penis: The animal's testicles and penis had been improperly removed, presumably with scissors.
It is not yet clear who did this to the cat. The police are therefore calling 059133 4211 to ask for information about the possible animal abuser.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.