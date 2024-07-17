Male cat’s penis and testicles cut off with scissors

Open flesh wound

Three days later, on July 15, the senior citizen heard the cat screaming. He then found the animal in the woodshed. The four-legged friend was wobbly on his feet and the 75-year-old suspected poisoning. But when the couple fed the cat, they discovered an open flesh wound in the genital area. The attentive couple drove the cat to the vet, who, according to the police, discovered that the animal had testicles and a penis: The animal's testicles and penis had been improperly removed, presumably with scissors.