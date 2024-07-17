"Being overrated"
Gottschalk is not as rich as everyone thinks
Thomas Gottschalk can look back on an extraordinarily successful career in German-language television. Nevertheless, people in Germany repeatedly overestimate the size of his fortune, according to the former "Wetten, dass...?" presenter in an edition of his podcast "Die Supernasen" with Mike Krüger.
"I am generally overestimated financially," reports the TV star in conversation with his colleague.
"There's nothing worse"
His alleged wealth also causes a huge amount of envy, Gottschalk continued: "There's nothing worse in Germany that you can accuse a celebrity of than being rich. When Taylor Swift, whose tour is just starting, is called a billionaire, nobody gets upset."
This does not apply to German celebrities, however. "If Gottschalk were to be a millionaire several times over, there would be a lot of moaning and groaning from everyone who would also like to be a millionaire but unfortunately aren't," the 74-year-old explained his annoyance.
In principle, however, money does not play a major role for Gottschalk and he is "relatively relaxed" about the subject of finances. "I've realized that money doesn't make you happy," the presenter admitted in the podcast interview.
Engaged to his Karina
Gottschalk only recently made his engagement to his partner Karina Mroß public. In an interview with the "Bild" newspaper, the popular presenter revealed: "Before I accidentally blurt it out, or before the wrong people make a big deal of it, I'll announce it myself: Yes, I'm engaged."
However, he forgot one important detail during the proposal: the engagement ring! "I had forgotten it in the hotel safe," Gottschalk told us. "I quickly made a ring out of candy wrappers, which I then slipped over Karina's finger. She said yes anyway when I asked her if she wanted to be my wife."
