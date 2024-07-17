Vienna’s bus drivers protest against toilet shortage

"Disastrous sanitary conditions in some cases"

The activists used the construction of an outhouse as a striking example of their criticism of Verkehrsverbund Ost-Region (VOR). "Sanitary facilities are simply not mentioned in the VOR's 2020 tender for local transport; they are not a criterion. The bus drivers and their human needs fall by the wayside," says Stiller, criticizing the "sometimes disastrous sanitary conditions" due to the lack of toilets.