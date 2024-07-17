Time out in Marbella
Eva Longoria inspires as a sexy bikini goddess
Eva Longoria is currently enjoying a well-deserved break in the vacation hotspot Marbella. And shows off her amazing curves in a white bikini!
While many other celebrities are currently jetting off to Europe to enjoy the summer, sun, beach and sea on the Mediterranean, Eva Longoria is said to have long since made Spain her second home. And that has one main advantage: vacation is right on her doorstep.
Time out on the beach
The former "Desperate Housewives" beauty recently enjoyed some time out on the beach in Marbella with her husband José Baston and son Santiago. And did not go unnoticed.
No wonder, the 49-year-old simply drew everyone's attention in her white bikini. A quick souvenir photo was snapped and the bathing fun continued.
Back in spring, the Daily Mail reported that the actress wanted to turn her back on Hollywood. The villa in Beverly Hills had long since been put on the market and her possessions had been gradually moved to Marbella in recent weeks.
Moving for her son
The reason for this decision: the well-being of their son Santiago. Longoria and Baston want to offer the five-year-old a childhood surrounded by "nature and beauty" and away from all the Hollywood hustle and bustle, according to reports.
At the beginning of the year, Longoria presented her dream villa in Marbella, which she has owned since 2023, to "Hello" magazine. In the interview, she also revealed: "When I first came to Marbella two decades ago, it was love at first sight. I said to myself: 'One day I will live here'."
