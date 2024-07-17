Many visions
Triathlon association is being taken to a new level
Salzburg will not have an Olympic triathlon participant in 2024. But that is set to change in the long term, according to association president Max Weißensteiner. The man from Gastein wants to continue to professionalize the structures.
When Max Weißensteiner took up the post of Salzburg Triathlon President in October last year, it was important to him to build on the existing structures, but also to make some changes. "We actually had a good basis," says the 61-year-old. "But it happened without the necessary structures. We therefore looked together in the Executive Committee at what the association's most important activities are. We then defined exactly who has responsibility for results and implementation for each topic. This makes us much more efficient and focused and everyone on the Executive Board knows what they are responsible for."
The native of Mostviertel sees this as an initial success. But there are more to come: "We want to make youth work much more professional. I have a clear vision for this." The manager also wants to put these into practice in the coming years. However, he is aware: "There is still a long way to go. I would like to make rapid progress, but that takes time and the right budget."
No one at the Olympics this year
The Gasteiner-by-choice is currently well covered with his job in Vienna. Nevertheless, in addition to his work for the triathlon association, he still has time to complete a triathlon himself from time to time. That wasn't an issue for him in the past. He started doing sport in 2006 and completed his first competition in 2012. "I read that triathlon is not just Ironman. Then I thought to myself, I could do that," smiles Weißensteiner. Now he wants to professionalize the Salzburg association so that one day there will be triathletes from Salzburg competing in the Olympics again. The Pertl brothers famously missed out on qualification.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
