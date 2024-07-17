“One Minute Sculptures”: Erwin Wurm turns 70

Whether he feels comfortable in the scene or not, today Wurm is one of the most important artists of the present day, is always at the top of the international art rankings (which he criticized) and exhibits all over the world. In addition to the State Prize, the father of three, who is married to the artist Elise Mougin, has also received the Otto Mauer Prize in 1984, the City of Vienna Prize for Fine Arts in 1993, the City of Graz Art Prize in 2004 and the Grand Josef Krainer Prize in 2024.