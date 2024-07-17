Online petition for childminders: “I am overwhelmed”

Lively participation

"I am overwhelmed by the high level of participation myself and will have to read through all the letters in the coming days," says Michaela Breuer, organizer and works council member at Aktion Tagesmütter Oberösterreich. In the first 24 hours, over 2200 people signed the petition. "According to the management and the chairwoman of the board of Aktion Tagesmütter Oberösterreich, the funding was previously sufficient to employ childminders as an association. However, the new regulation, which has been in force since April 1, 2024, no longer guarantees this," they say, summing up their problem.