A thousand signatures
Online petition for childminders: “I am overwhelmed”
The partial closure of Aktion Tagesmütter Oberösterreich continues to cause quite a stir. The association collected more than 2000 signatures in less than 24 hours in an online petition. The campaign will run until the end of July, when it will be handed over to the responsible politicians.
"Our childcare needs childminders" is the motto under which the Upper Austrian Childminders' Association is calling for signatures. As reported, the association is threatened with partial closure, but the other six providers in Upper Austria are not affected. The petition has been online since 6 p.m. on Monday, and on Monday exactly 1030 supporters were found.
Lively participation
"I am overwhelmed by the high level of participation myself and will have to read through all the letters in the coming days," says Michaela Breuer, organizer and works council member at Aktion Tagesmütter Oberösterreich. In the first 24 hours, over 2200 people signed the petition. "According to the management and the chairwoman of the board of Aktion Tagesmütter Oberösterreich, the funding was previously sufficient to employ childminders as an association. However, the new regulation, which has been in force since April 1, 2024, no longer guarantees this," they say, summing up their problem.
Christine Haberlander, the state councillor responsible, commented: "I can understand the anger and the uncertainty. We are in contact with all those involved and are available for discussions. What is certain is that the funding has not been cut and is of course available."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
