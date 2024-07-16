Is Austria still fit to join the EU?

Zadic and Edtstadler argue aboutthe Attorney General

In principle, the ÖVP and the Greens are in agreement on this point. The only problem is the implementation. The ÖVP wants a federal public prosecutor who is controlled by parliament. Green Justice Minister Alma Zadic rejects this model. She prefers a three-member senate that monitors each other. Zadic does not consider a quality check by parliament to be necessary. Obwexer is critical of the Zadic model. "In the case of judges, there is no control by the state and that is good and right. The public prosecutor acts as a prosecutor for the state - hence the term public prosecutor. The sovereign should have a say here."