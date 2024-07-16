Blinken: Number of dead remains “unacceptably high”

"In our view, far too many civilians continue to be killed in this conflict," said spokesman Matthew Miller on Tuesday. On Saturday, for example, more than 90 people were killed in a camp near the town of Khan Younis during Israeli airstrikes. Journalists reported that motionless bodies of children had been pulled from the rubble. The Israeli army said that the attack had been directed against two high-ranking Hamas leaders and "masterminds" of the attack on October 7.