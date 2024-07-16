Concerns about Israel
Blinken: Number of dead remains “unacceptably high”
The US government reiterated its concerns about Israel's conduct of the war in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday. The number of civilian deaths remains "unacceptably high", said the spokesman for US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. He was "concerned" and had also communicated this to Israeli representatives.
"In our view, far too many civilians continue to be killed in this conflict," said spokesman Matthew Miller on Tuesday. On Saturday, for example, more than 90 people were killed in a camp near the town of Khan Younis during Israeli airstrikes. Journalists reported that motionless bodies of children had been pulled from the rubble. The Israeli army said that the attack had been directed against two high-ranking Hamas leaders and "masterminds" of the attack on October 7.
Hamas leader actually dead?
However, according to the White House, Israel's military does not yet know whether Deif was actually killed in the attack. The USA has supported Israel militarily and diplomatically since the beginning of the war. It is also mediating in the indirect negotiations on a ceasefire with Hamas.
On Tuesday, Blinken also called for a diplomatic solution to the conflict with the Lebanese Hezbollah militia (see video above). Hezbollah and Israel's army have been fighting almost daily on the border since the start of the Gaza war, with casualties on both sides. 150,000 people have left the area since then.
Israel's government wants Hezbollah to withdraw behind the Litani River, 30 kilometers from the border - as stipulated by a UN resolution. However, the Iranian-backed militia does not want to stop shelling until there is a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.
Shelling from Lebanon
On Tuesday night, the Israeli military said it had once again repelled multiple shelling from Lebanon. Most of the shells were intercepted and there were no casualties. The armed forces had previously attacked a Hezbollah weapons depot in the south of Lebanon. There have long been fears that the conflict could escalate.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
