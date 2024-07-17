Vorteilswelt
Erzberg Adventure Days

The road to triumph leads through the dirt

Nachrichten
17.07.2024 11:00

The first weekend of the "Krone Erzberg Adventure Days" was a complete success. The grand finale will now take place in Eisenerz on July 20: the "Erzberg Run" and the "Erzberg Walk" are two classic events.

If you want to conquer the Erzberg, you can't shy away from the dirt! Thousands of athletes will once again be drawn to the "Krone Erzberg Adventure Days" in Eisenerz this year. And the road to triumph once again holds numerous challenges in store.

Fun and ambition
The first competitions, the dirt runs and the AT&S Vertical Iron Sprint, took place last weekend. For the first time, the "Weekend Warrior" was also crowned - fun and ambition went hand in hand, as the pictures of the competitors prove.

On 20 July, two more classics are on the program for the finale of the "Krone Erzberg Adventure Days 2024": the "Erzberg Run" and the "Erzberg Walk". And a large crowd can be expected again this year - after all, this is Austria's biggest mountain running event

Incidentally, a team from Lebenshilfe Trofaiach will also be taking part, thanks to an inclusion project from Energie Steiermark - fingers crossed!

Participation still possible
Registration and late entries on site are still possible for both the run and the walk. And even if you just want to come and watch, you can still get cheap visitor tickets (6.50 euros for anyone over the age of 11). All information here.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christoph Hartner
Christoph Hartner
