The Estadio Santiago Bernabéu was filled to capacity for the spectacle. Tickets were free, but prices of up to 300 euros were being charged on the black market. The last time the stadium was completely full was for a player presentation in 2009. Back then, Cristiano Ronaldo was presented. To get fans in the mood for the marketing show, they were also shown a video in which Kylian, who was still small at the time, could be seen with the Portuguese superstar.