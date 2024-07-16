"A dream come true"
Soccer superstar Kylian Mbappé was enthusiastically welcomed by 85,000 fans at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu when he was officially unveiled as Real Madrid's new acquisition. His dream had finally come true, said the Frenchman.
In front of his mother Fayza and father Wilfried, as well as legends such as Zinédine Zidane and Raúl, the captain of the French national team took to the stage at 12.48 p.m. in the pristine white outfit of his favorite club from his youth days at the Spanish Champions League winners' soccer temple.
"Wow, it's incredible to be here. I've dreamed of playing for Real Madrid for many years. Today my dream has come true. I'm a lucky boy," said Mbappé, who signed on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain, and kissed the crest on his jersey several times. Lined up not far from him on the stage were the 15 premier league trophies that make Real such a special club.
Jersey with the number 9
The 25-year-old had undergone a medical examination before his appearance in his new soccer living room. With electrodes on his bare chest, Mbappé laughed into the camera and stuck both thumbs up to show his delight. He then signed a contract until the summer of 2029 in a classy black suit and alongside Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez.
The 2018 world champion, who broke his nose at the European Championships, held up his future shirt with the number 9 with the powerful official. The number had been vacant since the departure of compatriot Karim Benzema to Saudi Arabia a year ago.
The Estadio Santiago Bernabéu was filled to capacity for the spectacle. Tickets were free, but prices of up to 300 euros were being charged on the black market. The last time the stadium was completely full was for a player presentation in 2009. Back then, Cristiano Ronaldo was presented. To get fans in the mood for the marketing show, they were also shown a video in which Kylian, who was still small at the time, could be seen with the Portuguese superstar.
