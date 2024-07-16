Vorteilswelt
"Fully involved"

Secret Service pledges investigation after disaster

Nachrichten
16.07.2024 11:38

The Secret Service, which has come under massive criticism, has pledged its cooperation in an independent investigation into the assassination attempt on Donald Trump. Director Kimberly Cheatle is aware of the importance of the review ordered by President Joe Biden and will "participate fully".

The Secret Service is working with those involved at all levels "to understand what happened, how it happened and how we can prevent an incident like this from ever happening again," Cheatle said.

The agency is responsible for the security of presidents, ex-presidents and presidential candidates and reports to the Department of Homeland Security. Biden said in an interview that he felt "safe" with the Secret Service.

Embarrassment for the Secret Service
Trump barely survived the assassination attempt at a campaign rally in the US state of Pennsylvania on Saturday. The ex-president was slightly injured in the ear by a bullet.

The shooter had a direct line of fire to Trump. (Bild: Krone KREATIV/Google Maps)
The shooter had a direct line of fire to Trump.
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/Google Maps)

In addition to the suspected shooter, a bystander - a 50-year-old firefighter and family man - was also killed, while two other men in the audience were seriously injured.

Massive failure in the room
Following the incident, Biden ordered a comprehensive investigation into the security measures at the event. The Secret Service is under increasing pressure to explain how the shooter was able to take up position on a rooftop around 137 meters away from one of the most protected politicians in the world.

After the assassination, telephone recordings emerged in which people tried to warn the security forces about the shooter. After analyzing videos from the crime scene, the Washington Post newspaper reported that the shots were fired at Trump 86 seconds after the first audible warnings to the police. Other US media reported initial warnings at least two minutes before the first shot was fired.

Security will be increased
Cheatle announced that security would be increased again for Trump at the Republican Party convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, which began on Monday. The Secret Service is drawing up plans for major events "to respond to the latest findings", Cheatle explained.

