‘Twisters’ star: healthy sex on screen is important
"Twisters" star Daisy Edgar-Jones believes it's important to show "healthy sex" in TV shows and movies.
The 26-year-old actress, who rose to fame for her role of Marianne alongside Paul Mescal as Connell in 'Normal People', believes it is important for younger generations that intimacy is "safe and respectful".
She told the Sunday Times magazine: "I remember watching 'Sex Education' and thinking I would have appreciated that as a child. It felt healthy, open and truthful, and 'Normal People' allowed consent to be a natural part of the conversation about love and female pleasure."
Asking for intimacy coordinator
She went on to say, "It's important to see healthy sex on screen because it makes you understand yourself better. [...] People have said it's allowed them to have conversations with their children and I hope that safe, respectful and complicated sex is still talked about."
In the wake of the #MeToo movement, Daisy shared that the cast and crew meet for an "anti-harassment Zoom" before every job she takes on to discuss what to look out for and who to approach if they have any issues.
She added: "There is a hierarchy. And you work with people who have a lot of power and who might not hire you back, so you feel like you can't speak up when you need to. But I am happy. For example, I knew to ask for an intimacy coordinator."
Social media scary
The "Twisters" actress feels pressured by her fame in the age of social media because she fears "saying the wrong thing" and damaging her career as a result.
"I find social media scary. And I'm worried about saying the wrong thing. I want to be articulate, but also ... If I make mistakes, they have more eyes on it.... They are more formative. And maybe that's where some of the self-doubt comes from because, damn it, I've only just started," says Edgar-Jones.
