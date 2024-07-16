Around 45,000 fans – “a really cool stage”

After missing out on a fixed ticket (as first or second), the aim is also to gain confidence for the play-off for the 2025 European Championship. "We are firmly convinced that we can still make it with the right performances," emphasized goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger, who recently played her 100th international match in Altach in the 3-1 win over Poland. "That fills me with pride! I enjoyed it as much as my first game against Slovenia on June 2, 2013. My goal is and remains to take women's soccer further. We're a small country, but a big one," said the Arsenal international, who, as an ex-Bayern goalkeeper, will face her former home country on Tuesday and is full of motivation despite having already secured third place in the group. "We want to stand up to the Germans, who have a score to settle after the 3-0 defeat in Iceland, and perform to the best of our ability." Manu is also looking forward to the expected top-class backdrop in Hanover. "It's always cool to play in front of so many people. It's going to be a really cool stage and another boost for women's soccer."