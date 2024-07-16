ÖFB women in Hanover
Around 45,000 fans – “a really cool stage”
Austria's women's team takes on top opponents Germany in the European Championship qualifiers on Tuesday. The stadium in Hanover will be sold out with around 45,000 fans. This will motivate the team around goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger, who still wants to reach the finals via the play-off.
The 69,000 at the start of the 2022 European Championship at Old Trafford Stadium is a record - on Tuesday (7 pm, live on ORF Sport+), Austria's women will play in front of the second-largest crowd to date. The Heiden-Arena, home ground of men's second division side Hannover 96, will be sold out with 45,000 fans for the qualifying group final. "It's still something unique for us to be able to present ourselves on such a stage," team manager Irene Fuhrmann told The Crown. Even though Germany is one of the best teams in Europe or the world, "we have to be prepared for fireworks, we want to show what potential we have and inspire the crowd." As in the narrow and bitter 2:3 in Linz at the start of the group, where they once again failed to score against the FIFA fourth-placed team.
After missing out on a fixed ticket (as first or second), the aim is also to gain confidence for the play-off for the 2025 European Championship. "We are firmly convinced that we can still make it with the right performances," emphasized goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger, who recently played her 100th international match in Altach in the 3-1 win over Poland. "That fills me with pride! I enjoyed it as much as my first game against Slovenia on June 2, 2013. My goal is and remains to take women's soccer further. We're a small country, but a big one," said the Arsenal international, who, as an ex-Bayern goalkeeper, will face her former home country on Tuesday and is full of motivation despite having already secured third place in the group. "We want to stand up to the Germans, who have a score to settle after the 3-0 defeat in Iceland, and perform to the best of our ability." Manu is also looking forward to the expected top-class backdrop in Hanover. "It's always cool to play in front of so many people. It's going to be a really cool stage and another boost for women's soccer."
