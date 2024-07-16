Spaniards escalate: Musiala mockery and Rodri scandal!

"Gibraltar is Spanish"

Man City player Rodri, who was voted the best player of the European Championship, grabbed the microphone. "Gibraltar is Spanish", the 28-year-old shouted into the cheering crowd. A more than explosive statement. After all, the island on the south coast of Spain has been British territory since the 18th century. This is still a thorn in the side of nationalist circles in Spain. The majority of the island's inhabitants have repeatedly spoken out against a Spanish takeover.