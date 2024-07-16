Vorteilswelt
Schumacher outing:

“I thought this would be a good occasion right now”

Nachrichten
16.07.2024 10:18

With a photo on Instagram showing him together with his boyfriend, ex-Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher has publicly admitted his homosexuality. The fact that he came out on Sunday, of all days, also has to do with his son.

"David repeated his victory in the GT Masters from the previous day on Sunday. It was the biggest success of his motorsport career so far. I thought this would be a good occasion," Schumacher told Sport1.

"I'm behind you 100 percent"
David was also one of the first to react to the outing of the six-time GP winner. "I'm delighted that you've finally found someone who really makes you feel comfortable and at ease. Whether you are a man or a woman, I am 100 percent behind you, dad, and wish you all the best and congratulations," commented the 22-year-old DTM driver.

Schumacher's family had known about his sexuality for some time, as the 49-year-old's relationship with the Frenchman has been going on for two years. "It wasn't news to family and close friends, they had known for a long time. But a lot of people were involved in the meantime. So I wanted to come out with the news myself," said Schumacher.

In another Instagram post, the Formula 1 expert thanked everyone for the numerous congratulations that had fluttered into the comment bars. Next Sunday, the German will co-host the Hungarian Grand Prix. "I hope that my expertise will be the focus and not my outing," Schumacher says despite all the gratitude.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

