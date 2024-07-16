Curious Coulthard idea
Staying with Ferrari? Interesting Sainz approach
Carlos Sainz will have to vacate his cockpit at the end of the season and Lewis Hamilton will take his place in the Ferrari. While the Spaniard has reportedly received offers from Williams, Sauber/Audi and Alpine, David Coulthard has a completely different idea: he recommends that the 29-year-old stay with the Scuderia ...
In the "Formula for Success" podcast, the 2001 world championship runner-up philosophized with Eddie Jordan about the options open to Sainz for the 2025 season. The 53-year-old put forward a crazy idea: "I think Carlos would be better served if he said to Ferrari: 'I'll stay with you, as a reserve driver'. Because I can't imagine Hamilton driving there for three years."
Chance of a world championship title?
Coulthard's ulterior motive: "Carlos could recharge his batteries for two years this way and then take over a car developed by him, Lewis and Charles at the age of 32. He could become world champion with Ferrari." Opportunities that the Briton does not see with Alpine, Williams or Audi ...
It remains to be seen whether the idea is also in the interests of the three-time Grand Prix winner. Giving up a cockpit just to possibly be able to drive for Ferrari again in a few years' time doesn't sound quite like Sainz. Especially as young, talented drivers are constantly coming up, who will probably also be vying for a seat with the Italians.
