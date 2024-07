How Donald Trump will destroy US democracy

"Mandate for Leadership: The Conservative Promise" is the full title of the concept paper, which - alongside the assassination attempt on Donald Trump and Joe Biden's fragile state of health - is currently heating up political minds in the USA. The document, which is also circulating under the more succinct title "Project 25", provides a detailed and frightening outlook on what a second term in office for Donald Trump will look like. A term that has come closer than ever following recent events.