Fronius cuts a further 650 domestic jobs

After major investments

Since coronavirus, business in the PV industry has been like a rollercoaster ride: not so long ago, supply chain problems and the PV boom meant that the family-owned company Fronius was unable to deliver as much as it had ordered. As a result, around 420 million euros were invested in the expansion of the production lines at the Sattledt and Krumau sites in 2022 and 2023 and 2,000 new employees were hired. The entire industry had assumed that the exponential growth rates would continue unabated in the coming years - but this did not happen, it said. Demand had leveled off because wholesalers and installers had built up huge inventories in the wake of the semiconductor and energy crises. Fronius suspects that these stocks also include a lot of imported goods from China and that the competition from the Far East has taken advantage of the supply difficulties in Europe to conclude longer-term contracts.