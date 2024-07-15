Threats from Putin: “Don’t believe them”

Soviet weapons not in the very best condition

"China supplies Russia with important technologies for missile production and is an important sales market for Russian energy," says Dubowy. "Without this support, Russia would not be able to wage war so intensively. North Korea and Iran also play a role, especially through military components and drone technology, without China's support Russia could not sustain this conflict for too long at this intensity. Although it is possible to fall back on old Soviet stocks, these are not infinite and are not in the best condition. And China supplies the necessary modern technologies to ultimately be able to maintain the production of Russian missiles here," explains the Middle East expert.