Maltreated donkeys connect people’s hearts

Clients from the Leoben branch of Jugend am Werk came to the "donkey rescue" on Monday

33 Styrians are currently employed there

Some of them already help muck out the stables four times a week at the "Donkey Rescue" and are of course paid for their work.

The participants have physical or mental disabilities.

They work in different groups, for example in the mailroom, maintenance, crafts or manual work.

There is also a production training course where young people are trained, particularly in the areas of carpentry and metalwork.