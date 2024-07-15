Bikinis out too
Topless ban for men in Liguria is coming
Fashion-conscious Italians attach great importance to the dress code, especially in vacation resorts. More and more seaside resorts are introducing a topless ban for men too. The renowned coastal resort of Santa Margherita Ligure in Liguria prohibits walking around the town in swimwear. This also applies to men who stroll through the town "topless".
The measure was demanded by many citizens, according to a note from the municipality. In addition, a ban on the consumption of alcoholic beverages outside of bars between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. was imposed. Anyone drinking bottled alcohol on the street will be punished.
Promoting decency
"The purpose of these ordinances is to promote order and decency during the summer season when our municipality, which has a population of around 10,000 in the winter season, grows to 50,000 people - with understandable effects on the community," says the municipality.
The seaside resorts of Portofino in Liguria and Chioggia near Venice have also banned people from walking around town in their bathing costumes. "Portofino is a jewel and you have to behave accordingly," said Mayor Matteo Viacava.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
