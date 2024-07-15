Vorteilswelt
"Do not agree"

Hutchins’ family still wants justice

15.07.2024 12:38

Gloria Allred, the attorney for the family of slain "Rust" camerawoman Halyna Hutchins, has announced that the dismissal of Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter case "only strengthens our resolve to pursue justice in the civil lawsuit."

The family of Halyna Hutchins has vowed to continue "seeking justice" after Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter case was dropped.

The 66-year-old actor walked free in a surprise move on Friday when Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer dismissed the case after his legal team argued that prosecutors hid evidence in the death of the camerawoman, who was shot dead on the set of "Rust" in 2021.

Civil suit to hold her accountableGloria Allred, attorney for Halyna Hutchins' family, holds up a photo of Hutchins' sister Svetlana Zemko (L) and Hutchins.
Civil suit to hold her accountableGloria Allred, attorney for Halyna Hutchins' family, holds up a photo of Hutchins' sister Svetlana Zemko (L) and Hutchins.
(Bild: Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Sam Wasson)

"Do not agree"
Now Gloria Allred - an attorney representing Olga Solovey, Anatolii Androsovych and Svetlana Zemko in a civil case - has admitted that she "respectfully disagrees" with the verdict.

According to "CBS News," Allred said, "The dismissal of the case only strengthens our resolve to seek justice in the civil case we filed against him in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The news was devastating to the family in Ukraine, who mourn Halyna's loss every day."

Zitat Icon

The dismissal of the case only strengthens our resolve to seek justice in the civil case we filed against him in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The news was devastating for the family in Ukraine, who mourn Halyna's loss every day.

(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Sam Wasson)

Anwältin Glora Allred

Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Sam Wasson

"Fighting to the end"
She added that the family planned to "fight to the end" and they were "determined" to hold the former "30 Rock" star and the "entire Rust production" accountable in the civil suit, which she said was "not affected by the court's decision in the criminal case".

She added: "Our case is important because we believe that everyone - yes, even celebrities like Alec Baldwin and producers - should follow accepted safety protocols so that all crew members have a safe workplace."

Star calls for dismissal
The dismissal of the case means that Alec Baldwin can no longer be charged with involuntary manslaughter over Halyna Hutchins' death, but he will still face the civil lawsuit.

However, the star previously filed a motion to dismiss the "particularly misguided" lawsuit, arguing that the plaintiffs, the cinematographer's parents and sister, were "physically, financially and emotionally distanced from Halyna for years" and had "no viable cause of action against the defendants."

Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria hugged him after the lawsuit was dismissed. (Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Eddie Moore)
Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria hugged him after the lawsuit was dismissed.
(Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Eddie Moore)

The civil suit does not include Halyna Hutchins' widower Matthew Hutchins, who had previously settled a wrongful death suit and insisted that he felt his wife's death was due to a "horrible accident." He added that he had "no interest in engaging in finger-pointing or assigning blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin)."

