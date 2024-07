Everyone is watching the final! Berlin becomes a ghost town

Late goal for the European Championship title

In the west of the city, however, the 70,000 fans in the Olympic Stadium witnessed a hard-fought victory for Spain. After the Iberians took the lead through Nico Williams in the 47th minute, England joker Cole Palmer equalized in the 73rd minute. Mikel Oyarzabal (86) made sure of the decision, scoring a few minutes before the final whistle to make Spain the kings of Europe.