Arm in arm with boyfriend
Heartbreaking last pictures of Shannen Doherty
Heartbreaking pictures show Shannen Doherty just a few weeks before her sudden death from cancer, arm in arm with good friends after a dinner together in Malibu. They are deeply moving photos that show how quickly things can happen.
The "Beverly Hills, 90210" star was photographed on June 16 with her longtime boyfriend Chris Cortazzo and a friend as they left the restaurant Kristy's Waterfront in Malibu, California. The trio appeared to be in good spirits and enjoying each other's company. Cortazzo even had an arm around Doherty.
Doherty died on July 14, less than a month later, after a long, arduous battle with breast cancer. She was 53 years old.
Support for Kate
Shannen Doherty announced in 2015 that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. Since then, she has been battling the disease - explicitly in public to encourage other sufferers. In November, she was combative in an interview with US celebrity magazine "People": "I'm not done with life yet. I'm not done loving," she said.
In March 2024, she stood up to British Princess Kate, who also has cancer, by sharply criticizing the public pressure on Prince William's wife.
Confidence until the end
At the end of June, she announced that she would have to undergo chemotherapy again. "I have no idea how long I will have to do the chemo. I have no idea whether it will take three or six months," she said confidently and full of hope in her podcast "Let's Be Clear with Shannen Doherty".
Thanks to her role as Brenda in "Beverly Hills, 90210" and as the witch Prue Halliwell in "Charmed: Charmed Witches", Doherty was one of the most famous series actresses of the 90s and 2000s.
