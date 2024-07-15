Eleven dead in car explosion during European Championship final

Al-Shabaab suspected

The restaurant that was attacked is popular with government employees. So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack. However, the attack and the target bear the hallmarks of the radical Islamic terrorist militia Al-Shabaab, which has been waging a bloody battle in the country on the Horn of Africa for years. It was only on Saturday that a group of imprisoned Al-Shabaab members in Mogadishu attempted to break out of the capital's central prison. Six people died.