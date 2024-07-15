Attack in Mogadishu
Eleven dead in car explosion during European Championship final
A car bomb exploded outside a café in the Somali capital Mogadishu during the broadcast of the European Championship final. At least eleven people were killed and dozens of visitors to the busy café were injured, according to a police spokesman. Panic broke out in the café. Among the fatalities were five people who were driving past the café when the car in front of it exploded.
A police spokesman said it was still unclear whether a suicide bomber had been in the vehicle and whether armed attackers were also involved. Investigators fear that the number of dead and injured could rise even further. Neighboring buildings were also severely damaged by the force of the explosion.
Al-Shabaab suspected
The restaurant that was attacked is popular with government employees. So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack. However, the attack and the target bear the hallmarks of the radical Islamic terrorist militia Al-Shabaab, which has been waging a bloody battle in the country on the Horn of Africa for years. It was only on Saturday that a group of imprisoned Al-Shabaab members in Mogadishu attempted to break out of the capital's central prison. Six people died.
Al-Shabaab rejects soccer, but also music, as "haram" (unclean) and attempted an attack on the stadium during a soccer tournament in Mogadishu a few months ago.
The fact that a sports final is the focus of an Islamist attack is nothing new: during the 2010 World Cup, Al-Shabaab detonated bombs in a bar in Kampala, Uganda, where several hundred people were watching the World Cup final. Back then, 74 people died.
Attack on hotel
The Somali government has been fighting against the terrorist militia, which controls parts of Somalia, for years. In recent months, there have been repeated attacks in Mogadishu. In March, for example, terrorists attacked a hotel near the presidential palace and entrenched themselves there for hours.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.