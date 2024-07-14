Kane has to share consolation prize with five others

Six players have three European Championship goals each

Since this European Championship, assists or minutes per goal are no longer taken into account in the event of a tie, only the bare numbers count - and in addition to Kane, Dani Olmo (on the verge of a move to Manchester City thanks to a €60 million release clause), Cody Gakpo (NED), Jamal Musiala (GER), Georges Mikautadze (GEO) and Ivan Schranz (SVK) all have three European Championship goals to their name.