European Championship top scorer(s)
Kane has to share consolation prize with five others
No title for Harry Kane again! Instead, he has to share the consolation prize with five others. A total of six players will share the title of top scorer at Euro 2024.
He has been one of the best strikers in the world for years, but Harry Kane, who had to leave the field after around an hour today, was denied a title - neither at his long-time employers Tottenham nor in his first season at Bayern Munich was there any "silverware".
It was Kane's second European Championship final defeat with the national team, and once again the 30-year-old was left with only the consolation prize - the top scorer award, which he had to share with five (!) other players.
Six players have three European Championship goals each
Since this European Championship, assists or minutes per goal are no longer taken into account in the event of a tie, only the bare numbers count - and in addition to Kane, Dani Olmo (on the verge of a move to Manchester City thanks to a €60 million release clause), Cody Gakpo (NED), Jamal Musiala (GER), Georges Mikautadze (GEO) and Ivan Schranz (SVK) all have three European Championship goals to their name.
The last time this number of goals was enough to win the Golden Boot was in 2012 - in the person of Fernando Torres.
