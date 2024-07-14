Sugar-sweet reaction
Princess Charlotte is Kate’s biggest fan
On Sunday, Princess Kate was greeted with thunderous applause and standing ovations at Wimbledon. But her biggest fan of all was sitting right next to her: daughter Charlotte.
It was only Princess Kate's second appearance of the year, but what an appearance it was! Because when Prince William's wife arrived in the Royal Box at Center Court, there was not only thunderous applause, but also a standing ovation.
Charlotte adores mom Kate
A truly touching moment, which for Kate could probably only be topped by her daughter. Charlotte was visibly proud of her mom, looked up from her seat with an admiring gaze and gave Kate a smile that melts hearts.
Throughout the afternoon, Kate and Charlotte proved to be a well-rehearsed team. They kept exchanging glances, smiling at each other and sharing in the excitement.
This appearance was certainly something special not only for Kate, who has cancer, but also for her nine-year-old daughter.
Only her second appearance
After all, Kate had largely withdrawn from the public eye over the past six months, only appearing in public for the "Trooping The Color" birthday parade for King Charles in June.
Shortly beforehand, the Princess of Wales had given a health update, revealing that she was making "good progress" but, like anyone going through chemotherapy, had "good days and bad days".
Time for the family
Back in March, Kate explained that the cancer diagnosis had "obviously been a big shock" and that William and she had done everything they could to process and cope with it with their family.
Above all, they had needed time to inform their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis and to "explain and reassure them in an appropriate way that I will be fine".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
