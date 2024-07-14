Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Sugar-sweet reaction

Princess Charlotte is Kate’s biggest fan

Nachrichten
14.07.2024 17:35

On Sunday, Princess Kate was greeted with thunderous applause and standing ovations at Wimbledon. But her biggest fan of all was sitting right next to her: daughter Charlotte.

comment0 Kommentare

It was only Princess Kate's second appearance of the year, but what an appearance it was! Because when Prince William's wife arrived in the Royal Box at Center Court, there was not only thunderous applause, but also a standing ovation.

Charlotte adores mom Kate
A truly touching moment, which for Kate could probably only be topped by her daughter. Charlotte was visibly proud of her mom, looked up from her seat with an admiring gaze and gave Kate a smile that melts hearts. 

Throughout the afternoon, Kate and Charlotte proved to be a well-rehearsed team. They kept exchanging glances, smiling at each other and sharing in the excitement.

Charlotte and Kate celebrated the Wimbledon final together. (Bild: APA/AP Photo/Mosa‘ab Elshamy)
Charlotte and Kate celebrated the Wimbledon final together.
(Bild: APA/AP Photo/Mosa‘ab Elshamy)
For Kate, it was only her second public appearance since being diagnosed with cancer. (Bild: APA/AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
For Kate, it was only her second public appearance since being diagnosed with cancer.
(Bild: APA/AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

This appearance was certainly something special not only for Kate, who has cancer, but also for her nine-year-old daughter.

Only her second appearance
After all, Kate had largely withdrawn from the public eye over the past six months, only appearing in public for the "Trooping The Color" birthday parade for King Charles in June.

Kate repeatedly leaned over to Charlotte to whisper with her. (Bild: Takuya Matsumoto / AP / picturedesk.com)
Kate repeatedly leaned over to Charlotte to whisper with her.
(Bild: Takuya Matsumoto / AP / picturedesk.com)

Shortly beforehand, the Princess of Wales had given a health update, revealing that she was making "good progress" but, like anyone going through chemotherapy, had "good days and bad days".

Time for the family
Back in March, Kate explained that the cancer diagnosis had "obviously been a big shock" and that William and she had done everything they could to process and cope with it with their family.

Above all, they had needed time to inform their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis and to "explain and reassure them in an appropriate way that I will be fine".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf