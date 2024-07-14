The Tyrol leisure ticket is now in doubt due to a lawsuit

Equal treatment violated?

The restriction of the leisure ticket to people whose main place of residence is in Tyrol is contrary to the Equal Treatment Act, according to a legally binding ruling by a civil court in Vienna. The situation was similar with the semester ticket of Wiener Linien. The warning and current lawsuit against the leisure ticket concerns several points: in addition to the determination of the place of residence, for example, the extra price for issuing the admission ticket or the restrictions on consumers' repayment claims.