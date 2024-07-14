Vorteilswelt
Party in Berlin

English fans get in the mood for the final

Nachrichten
14.07.2024 15:38

Before the European Championship final between England and Spain, thousands of fans are already making Berlin's city center unsafe. The supporters of the "Three Lions" in particular are thirsty and getting into the mood for the final.

comment0 Kommentare

The stage is set. Spain and England will battle it out tonight for the European soccer throne.

Both teams will be supported by thousands of fans who have traveled to Berlin. Around 50,000 English fans are expected in the Olympiastadion. In contrast, only around 8,000 Spaniards will be there to cheer on the "Furia Roya" to victory.

Even before kick-off at 9 p.m., several thousand fans gather in the German capital and celebrate exuberantly.

A group of English supporters couldn't resist a little dig at the Spanish fans and created a tapas song.

A German police officer also gets caught up in the crowd of English fans. There is peaceful singing and drinking.

Party before kick-off in London
The hotspot for the English fans is Breitscheidplatz in Berlin, while a meeting point was set up for the Spanish fans at Hammarskjöldplatz at the trade fair. In Trafalgar Square in London, too, there are already wild celebrations as if England were already European champions.

English fans on Trafalgar Square in London. (Bild: Associated Press)
English fans on Trafalgar Square in London.
(Bild: Associated Press)
English fans in Trafalgar Square in London. (Bild: Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
English fans in Trafalgar Square in London.
(Bild: Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Three-time European champions Spain (1964, 2008, 2012) are playing their fifth final. Only in 1984 did the "Furia Roja" lose a European Championship final (0:2 against France).

(Bild: APA/dpa/Christoph Soeder)
(Bild: APA/dpa/Christoph Soeder)

The English, on the other hand, can look back on very limited success at the continental tournament: they only made it to the final in 2021, when the Three Lions lost to Italy on penalties in London.

