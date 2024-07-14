What mega bling!
Kardashian sparkles at the world’s most expensive wedding
The world's most expensive wedding is celebrated for three days in Mumbai. Not only our former chancellor Sebastian Kurz was there, but also the Kardashian sisters Kim and Khloe, among others. And the 43-year-old in particular sparkled like crazy.
The wedding of Anant Ambani, son of multi-billionaire Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant was celebrated all weekend at the mega wedding in Mumbai. And when it comes to the most expensive wedding in the world, the celebrating celebrities don't exactly show restraint.
Mega bling and mega cleavage
First and foremost Kim Kardashian, who not only wore a pretty sexy look, but above all jewelry that would make even the Royal Family pale with envy.
The reality TV queen paired her embellished, beige "lehenga" with a sexy neckline with a nose ring that was connected to her earrings via a diamond-studded chain. And the necklace was definitely not from bad parents either.
In her Instagram story, the 43-year-old not only proudly presented her "crazy" jewelry, but also gushed that the precious jewels were specially designed for the 600-million-dollar wedding by none other than jeweler Lorraine Schwartz.
Khloe sparkled with Kim for the bet
Incidentally, Kim was accompanied by her sister Khloe, who sparkled no less in the spotlight. The 40-year-old opted for a pink outfit and somewhat more discreet jewelry.
The three-day celebrations, which were attended by the Kardashian sisters, Priyanka Chopra with husband Nick Jonas, John Cena and Britain's former Prime Minister Tony Blair, among others, took place in a conference center for 16,000 people, which belongs to the Ambani family.
The groom's father is the richest person in Asia
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have known each other since childhood and the bride also comes from a wealthy business family. The groom's father is the head of the Reliance Industries group of companies and, according to Forbes magazine, is the richest person in Asia and the eleventh richest person in the world with a fortune of around 113 billion euros.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.