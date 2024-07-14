Family reunification: Viennese kindergartens challenged

In Tyrol, children are only added in individual cases during the school year and no statistics are kept on reasons such as family reunification, according to the education directorate. In principle, however, there are enough resources to provide everyone with a school place. According to its own assessment, Carinthia is also unlikely to be "greatly affected" by family reunification; according to the Education Directorate, there has been no noticeable increase in the number of children with a first language other than German. There has also been no significant change in the number of asylum-seeking children in Burgenland recently, and there is no specific data on family reunification. In any case, non-literate children have only been added sporadically.