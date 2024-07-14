Path to integration: “It starts with the language”

"Dialect is like a language of its own"

Her own path was more than rocky: as a Kurd, she has already learned a new language several times. In Syria, Kurdish was frowned upon even before the war. After fleeing across the sea, she always knew: "I want to learn German quickly." A volunteer language trainer came to her in the refugee camp. And another course is probably necessary in Pinzgau: "The dialect is like a language of its own," she laughs.