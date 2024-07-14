Ex-employee tells us
Illegal gambling: “They gamble their lives away”
Gambling destroys livelihoods. This is shown by the experiences of a man from Salzburg who once worked in an illegal gambling hall. In an interview with the "Krone" newspaper, he reported on the devastating consequences. An addiction expert is also aware of the problem: "We need to protect gamblers better."
Stefan (name changed by the editors) worked in an illegal gambling establishment in the city of Salzburg for almost a year: "I saw things there that I had never experienced before," he reports in the "Krone" interview about his experiences and methods of the illegal gambling scene. "For example, I immediately noticed that the machines were rigged. The operators know exactly what makes the players tick and they take advantage of that."
Gambling addicts are deliberately lured in so that they stay as long as possible at the one-armed bandits and lose as much money as possible. "I also saw the boss handing players a few thousand as bonuses." Those who ran up debts could even get loans in the bar. Not only money was used to charm players, but also drugs or free drinks - to disinhibit them. The bars were always hidden, camouflaged and monitored from the outside.
Expert: More control through legal machines
The dark side of gambling addiction was clearly visible to Stefan: "I won't forget all those desperate faces. I heard so many stories about children and people's lives. These fates touch you, people gamble away their entire lives." At one point, it was clear to Stefan: "I don't want to be part of that anymore."
With more control, addiction problems can be recognized earlier. If someone becomes conspicuous, the operators should also be obliged to react.
Roman Nesshold, Berater und Experte in puncto Spielsucht
Roman Nesshold, an expert and advisor for gambling addicts, knows this hidden world: "Nobody helps the players there, it's all about money and addiction." Although there are clear bans in Salzburg and legal gambling machines may only be operated by Casinos Austria, there are illegal gambling dens. While there are clear rules at the casinos - such as a maximum playing time - in illegal establishments "you can play for an infinite amount of time and spend an infinite amount of money", says Nesshold.
New approaches need to be taken, as in other federal states, says the expert, citing Upper Austria and Styria as examples. In Upper Austria in particular, the legalization of small-scale gambling has reduced illegal establishments by 95 percent: "However, this requires a strong law and player protection must also be taken into account," says Nesshold. The Salzburg state government is also planning legalization.
