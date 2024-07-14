Illegal gambling: “They gamble their lives away”

Gambling addicts are deliberately lured in so that they stay as long as possible at the one-armed bandits and lose as much money as possible. "I also saw the boss handing players a few thousand as bonuses." Those who ran up debts could even get loans in the bar. Not only money was used to charm players, but also drugs or free drinks - to disinhibit them. The bars were always hidden, camouflaged and monitored from the outside.