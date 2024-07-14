FC Dornbirn
“Confidence in us has suffered a little”
FC Dornbirn started their preparations for the Regionalliga West season last Wednesday. But with only twelve outfield players so far, the last transfer weekend is extremely important for the Red Shirts. Head of Sport Eric Orie is working at his limit.
Eric Orie would like to have more time at his disposal. The sporting director and coach of the Rothosen is working hard on the squad for the new season in the Regionalliga West, but the clock is ticking. The transfer window is open until midnight on Monday, after which the team must be in place. "Even I'm reaching my limits," admits the Dutch official.
On Wednesday, the Dornbirn team started their preparations at the Birkenwiese. At least the part of the team that has already signed. "Twelve outfield players, two goalkeepers. But they've shown the right level of commitment," says Orie. "A lot still has to happen. After all, we're playing in the ÖFB Cup against RB Salzburg in two weeks' time. If we have 18 outfield players in the squad on Tuesday after the deadline, I'll be very happy."
If we have 18 outfield players in the squad on Tuesday after the deadline, then I'll be very happy
FC Dornbirn-Sportdirektor Eric ORIE
Remain modest
That's why Orie will have to work at full speed again on the last transfer weekend. But: "Most of the players have already signed for a club," he explains, "and of course we don't have a big budget. We will have to remain modest." The chaotic events surrounding former chairman Hubert Domig last season have also left their mark on the sporting side of things. "It's not easy. Confidence in us has suffered a little," regrets the sports director.
Now, however, the Red Shorts are set to return to calmer waters with the new club management. "I believe we can get FC Dornbirn back on track together," says Orie.
