Remain modest

That's why Orie will have to work at full speed again on the last transfer weekend. But: "Most of the players have already signed for a club," he explains, "and of course we don't have a big budget. We will have to remain modest." The chaotic events surrounding former chairman Hubert Domig last season have also left their mark on the sporting side of things. "It's not easy. Confidence in us has suffered a little," regrets the sports director.