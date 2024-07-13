Boy in wheelchair because of tick: “Hope remains!”

Two weeks in a coma, half-sided paralysis and a life in a wheelchair: a stroke of fate for the family of five from Feldkirchen. Last May, eleven-year-old Tobias first complained of headaches, then dizziness and nausea - and finally his condition deteriorated rapidly. Mom Daniela (39) received the shock diagnosis in hospital: her son had contracted TBE (tick-borne encephalitis) from a tick bite and even had to be put into an induced coma. Although the brave eleven-year-old is already on the road to recovery, he is paralyzed on the left side and therefore dependent on a wheelchair. "One to three years", the doctors estimate the recovery time - if life will ever be the same for the boy. "Hope remains!" says the mother-of-four! The 39-year-old nursing assistant must now also be strong for Tobias' siblings - his twin brother and his two younger siblings!