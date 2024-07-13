Vorteilswelt
The "Krone" helps

Boy in wheelchair because of tick: “Hope remains!”

Nachrichten
13.07.2024 18:45

A wave of sympathy rolled through Carinthia after the "Krone" report about eleven-year-old Tobias, who was seriously ill after being bitten by a tick. His mother is not giving up hope.

comment0 Kommentare

Two weeks in a coma, half-sided paralysis and a life in a wheelchair: a stroke of fate for the family of five from Feldkirchen. Last May, eleven-year-old Tobias first complained of headaches, then dizziness and nausea - and finally his condition deteriorated rapidly. Mom Daniela (39) received the shock diagnosis in hospital: her son had contracted TBE (tick-borne encephalitis) from a tick bite and even had to be put into an induced coma. Although the brave eleven-year-old is already on the road to recovery, he is paralyzed on the left side and therefore dependent on a wheelchair. "One to three years", the doctors estimate the recovery time - if life will ever be the same for the boy. "Hope remains!" says the mother-of-four! The 39-year-old nursing assistant must now also be strong for Tobias' siblings - his twin brother and his two younger siblings! 

A picture from happier days: Tobias with his three siblings, who also support the eleven-year-old in his wheelchair.
A picture from happier days: Tobias with his three siblings, who also support the eleven-year-old in his wheelchair.
(Bild: zVg, Krone KREATIV)

Rehab and expensive therapies
Rehabilitation in Salzburg is imminent, and further therapies also have to be endured - and above all financed: "We will have to buy a wheelchair-accessible car," the mother also explains in the "Krone" interview. Without the strong support of her mother and her neighbors, she wouldn't know what to do. And the "Krone" also wants to help! That's why the "Krone readers help" association launched a fundraising campaign and a wave of compassion rolled through the province. Now even the Care Ombudsman's Office got involved: "We became aware of the article and would like to offer the family our support!"

You too can help with a donation under the reference "Tobias":

Account RLB Kärnten, IBAN: AT45 3900 0000 0591 9006

The "Krone helps": This is a campaign of the non-profit association "Krone readers help"; every donated cent is passed on quickly and unbureaucratically! Guaranteed.

Donations are tax-deductible. Please enter your full name and date of birth. We will report this to the tax office.

Donations without a password or after the end of the respective campaign can be used for other aid payments. All information also here.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Jennifer Kapellari
Jennifer Kapellari
