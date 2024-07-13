Appearance with wounds
Kate & William pay tribute to “Super Trooper” Anne
Just three weeks after her accident with a horse, Princess Anne resumed her royal duties on Friday. An early comeback that probably surprised more than just Royal fans ...
Incidentally, her comeback was also about horses: The sister of King Charles III attended the national championship of the charity Riding for the Disabled Association.
Traces of the accident still visible
The appointment is seen as the first step back to everyday life for the 73-year-old. The fact that the accident involving a horse on her private estate, Gatcombe Park, was anything but a trifle was not only proven by her five-day stay in a hospital in Bristol.
The traces of the incident, in which the Princess Royal suffered minor head injuries and a concussion and which she can no longer remember, were still visible on Friday.
Despite make-up, a bruise was visible under her left eye. The entire left side of her face also appeared slightly swollen and greenish in color. An indication of how severe the hematomas must have been after the accident.
A loving message from Kate and William
The fact that Anne, who has long been known as the most hard-working member of the Royal Family, is returning to her royal duties so soon, surprised not only the fans, but also Prince William and Princess Kate, who will present the winner's trophy at Wimbledon on Sunday.
The Prince and Princess of Wales paid tribute to Anne with a loving message on their Instagram stories. "Super trooper!" Kate and William wrote there, which means "super soldier" and can probably be seen as a loving tribute to Anne's fighting spirit for the royal cause.
And added: "So nice to see you again so soon." The two signed the message with the initials W and C, a sign that it was written personally by the heir to the throne and his wife, and a small x, i.e. a kiss.
Anne is a true horse lover
Anne, a keen horsewoman who competed for Great Britain in the 1976 Olympic Games, is patron and president of the Riding for the Disabled Association. The organization is celebrating its 55th anniversary this year. The event takes place in the village of Hartpury, not too far from Gatcombe Park.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
