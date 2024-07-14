“Even the pub around the corner will miss the workers”

The paradox at the moment is that the lack of orders has actually eased the labor shortage somewhat. Nevertheless, capable hands are always welcome in all sectors. In some areas - such as care - employees are still desperately needed. What really worries me is the issue of motivation. The Styrian Chamber of Commerce recently published a study in which 87% of respondents agreed that "performance is the basis of our social prosperity". It is an alarming sign that only just under two thirds of 18 to 25-year-olds agree with this statement. Among the older generation - 61 years and older - the figure is almost all at 96 percent. We therefore urgently need to change the image of performance.