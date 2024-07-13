Mishap with "Falcon-9"
US air traffic control: SpaceX rocket grounded
Following problems with the ignition of a second propulsion stage that caused a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket to break apart on Thursday, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has banned further launches of the private space company's rockets for the time being.
The FAA has ordered an investigation into the launch failure on July 11, according to the agency's website. As a result, further missions may be delayed, including flights for the US space agency NASA and with private space tourists.
Flights are not expected to resume until the FAA "concludes that all systems, processes and procedures related to the mishap do not pose a threat to public safety", according to the statement from the aviation authority.
Broke down shortly after take-off
After hundreds of successful launches in recent years, the rocket experienced problems shortly after the launch on Thursday evening (local time) and broke apart. The attempt to ignite the second propulsion stage of the Falcon 9 rocket had failed, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced on X (formerly Twitter).
The rocket was supposed to launch 20 Starlink internet satellites into orbit from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. However, the satellites did not reach the required altitude. SpaceX is now trying to save the mission that began on Thursday.
So far, the company has made contact with five of the 20 satellites in total and wants to influence their orbit using their ion drives, the company wrote on its boss Musk's X short message service (pictured below).
The US billionaire added that SpaceX was updating the satellites' software in order to fire the on-board engines more powerfully than usual. This should prevent re-entry into the atmosphere. "Unlike a Star Trek episode, this probably won't work, but it's worth a try," Musk wrote.
More than 340 successful launches
According to US media, this is the first time since 2015 that a Falcon 9 rocket has failed after a series of around 300 successful launches. According to SpaceX, around 140 Falcon 9 rockets had already been launched in 2024 alone, reported the New York Times.
The failed mission of the world's most frequently used rocket type ends a series of successes that had secured SpaceX a pioneering role in the industry. "We knew this incredible streak had to end at some point, but 344 flights in a row is amazing," said Tom Mueller, the former Vice President of Propulsion Systems, who designed the Falcon 9's engines.
Numerous countries and space companies rely on the privately owned company to send their satellites and astronauts into space. Industry experts estimate the value of the company at around 200 billion dollars. The acutely endangered satellites could together be worth at least ten million dollars.
