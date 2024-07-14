The doomsayer

He may not be the most popular philosopher today, but his view of the world and people could not be more contemporary. He defined happiness as the absence of pain. He called his contemporaries "nefarious optimists" who, in the face of a threatening situation, unabashedly walked on a "cooled sphere at the edge of the universe". He found what was happening on earth so miserable that it could not be worse. He found the present, in which he lived, horrible and constantly indulged in new horror fantasies of the approaching end of the world. He didn't really care what he was afraid of. Sooner or later, mankind would sink into self-created chaos anyway. Everything would be too late long before he was born. It was only a matter of time.