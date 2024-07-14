Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Schneider's glasses"

The doomsayer

Nachrichten
14.07.2024 10:25

Author Robert Schneider rediscovers a philosopher who may not be the most popular today, but who still has a lot to tell us. 

comment0 Kommentare

He may not be the most popular philosopher today, but his view of the world and people could not be more contemporary. He defined happiness as the absence of pain. He called his contemporaries "nefarious optimists" who, in the face of a threatening situation, unabashedly walked on a "cooled sphere at the edge of the universe". He found what was happening on earth so miserable that it could not be worse. He found the present, in which he lived, horrible and constantly indulged in new horror fantasies of the approaching end of the world. He didn't really care what he was afraid of. Sooner or later, mankind would sink into self-created chaos anyway. Everything would be too late long before he was born. It was only a matter of time.

However, he didn't want to die so quickly himself, which is why he moved to Mannheim before the cholera raged in Berlin, after making detailed lists of the pros and cons of both cities. At the age of thirty, he had already thought his entire philosophy through to the end and hardly changed a thing. What remained were polished aphorisms and sentences that - sometimes unintentionally funny - are among the most beautiful things ever written in German.

His contemporaries did not have it easy with him, who took his poodle "Atman" for a daily walk along the Main, although it was not always clear who was walking whom. The big poodle led the small, grumpy male or vice versa. You weren't allowed to talk to him because he was always thinking to himself. Certainly not to criticize him. He allowed praise when he was in a good mood. There was only one name needed to provoke excessive outbursts of anger: Hegel. He hated him beyond all measure.

He really would have been a child of the present, this Arthur Schopenhauer. A present that no longer knows any shades of gray, that is constantly talking up the eternally bad and doomed, whether it's the climate, wars or the economy. He would have had a field day with today's media. If a shot is fired in Ukraine, it will have the most dismal effects on NATO and the EU. If it rains continuously for four weeks, it is an unmistakable sign that the planet can no longer be saved. It doesn't really need a reason to be hopelessly unhappy.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Robert Schneider
Robert Schneider
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf