Province now tackles the problem of municipal finances

The red state councillor Michael Lindner is convinced that his criticism of the finances has changed the mind of the Upper Austrian state governor. Thomas Stelzer (ÖVP) recently invited his party colleague and local councillor Michaela Langer-Weninger and Lindner, who is responsible for the SPÖ municipalities, to a meeting. It was officially agreed not to disclose the contents of the meeting. However, the regional leader's office said: "Yes, there has been an initial meeting and more will follow. The first thing we need to do now is put the facts on the table."