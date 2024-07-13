LH invites to talks
Province now tackles the problem of municipal finances
The tight budgets of many municipalities in Upper Austria are now the subject of working discussions to which Governor Thomas Stelzer has invited the relevant speakers. Pressure has recently come mainly from the SPÖ, whose chairman Michael Lindner describes the situation as worrying.
The red state councillor Michael Lindner is convinced that his criticism of the finances has changed the mind of the Upper Austrian state governor. Thomas Stelzer (ÖVP) recently invited his party colleague and local councillor Michaela Langer-Weninger and Lindner, who is responsible for the SPÖ municipalities, to a meeting. It was officially agreed not to disclose the contents of the meeting. However, the regional leader's office said: "Yes, there has been an initial meeting and more will follow. The first thing we need to do now is put the facts on the table."
129 municipalities in Upper Austria in hardship compensation
For Lindner, these have long been clear: "The financial situation of the cities and municipalities in Upper Austria is overwhelming." He is referring to the fact that 129 municipalities in Upper Austria are in hardship compensation - and to a nationwide credit rating ranking by the Center for Administrative Research. This shows that only four municipalities from Upper Austria are among the top 100.
"Expansion of childcare in rural areas is inadequate"
"In comparison, for example, 36 municipalities from Lower Austria, 15 from Salzburg and 14 from Styria are on this list of municipalities with the highest credit ratings." The SPÖ provincial councillor also sees this as confirmation of his assumption that the number of municipalities leaving is doubling. "What comes across in dry figures means tangible disadvantages in people's lives," the Provincial Councillor cites three examples: "The expansion of childcare in rural areas is inadequate, and school refurbishments also have to be put on hold. Municipalities also have difficulties financing their outdoor swimming pools."
Incidentally, the financially strong municipalities in the ranking are Sattledt, Wolfern, Helpfau-Uttendorf and Ohlsdorf.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.