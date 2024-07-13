Vorteilswelt
"Krone" commentary

Kabul is waiting

Nachrichten
13.07.2024 11:00
comment0 Kommentare

Our highest court has now issued a ruling that deportation to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan would be permissible. And in doing so, it has referred to an assessment by the EU Asylum Agency, according to which there is now "no serious individual threat to life" there. And our esteemed Minister of the Interior promptly announced - the national elections send their regards - that he also wanted to have other cases of Afghans reviewed in this regard.

ON THE ONE HAND, however, we know that there is no readmission agreement with Afghanistan and that there is no consular representation of the country in our country through which deportations could be organized. Why? Because they don't want to recognize the Taliban regime.

ON THE OTHER hand, we will probably not be able to avoid having to talk to the oh-so-evil radical Islamist Taliban. It's not just about the individual case in question that our constitutional court has now ruled on. We are talking about an estimated 50,000 Afghans who have largely entered the country illegally, the vast majority of whom cannot be integrated and who represent a statistically undeniable potential for violent crime and radical Islamism.

We also talk to all kinds of violent rulers. What is the difference between some authoritarian desert sheikhs and the Taliban?

Andreas Mölzer
Andreas Mölzer
