Pinzgau wolf still has a grace period due to EU ruling

Although state deputy Marlene Svazek (FPÖ) still assumes that the regulations on the shooting of wolves are legally compliant, they will now be reviewed once again by the state legist. In principle, however, it is assumed that the ordinances are legally valid, as the removal is only used as a last resort in areas that cannot be protected. "We will take a close look at the wording of the ruling and incorporate it into the ordinance," says Svazek. She is now primarily concerned with legal certainty for everyone involved, including farmers and hunters. However, the culling ordinance is due to come into force at the beginning of next week.