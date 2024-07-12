Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"It's about time"

Rapper Bushido announces the end of his career

Nachrichten
12.07.2024 14:44

One of the best-known German rappers of the past decades announced the end of his career via an Instagram story on Friday: Bushido (actually Anis Mohamed Youssef Ferchichi) only wants to embark on one final tour, according to the story.

comment0 Kommentare

"I have good news and bad news," explained Bushido in the message to his fans. On the one hand, he is already planning his next "Alles wird gut" tour, which will probably please many - but this will be his last (at least for the time being).

 "28 years of legacy is coming to an end. After that, there will be no more interviews, no more music and no more appearances from Bushido", he seems to want to largely withdraw from the public eye.

No farewell to Austrian fans
"It's time for me to stop", he made clear - and also announced the tour stops. And that is also the bad news for Austrian fans: in addition to nine stops in Germany, the rapper will only be performing in Switzerland, so a final concert in Austria is apparently not planned.

Major chart successes, conflicts with the law
Bushido, whose real name is Anis Mohamed Youssef Ferchichi, has been a central figure in German-language hip-hop since the early 2000s and is known for his provocative lyrics and controversial performances.

In addition to his music career, Bushido has also hit the headlines due to his connections to the Berlin underworld and various legal disputes.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Ähnliche Themen
Bushido
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf