"It's about time"
Rapper Bushido announces the end of his career
One of the best-known German rappers of the past decades announced the end of his career via an Instagram story on Friday: Bushido (actually Anis Mohamed Youssef Ferchichi) only wants to embark on one final tour, according to the story.
"I have good news and bad news," explained Bushido in the message to his fans. On the one hand, he is already planning his next "Alles wird gut" tour, which will probably please many - but this will be his last (at least for the time being).
"28 years of legacy is coming to an end. After that, there will be no more interviews, no more music and no more appearances from Bushido", he seems to want to largely withdraw from the public eye.
No farewell to Austrian fans
"It's time for me to stop", he made clear - and also announced the tour stops. And that is also the bad news for Austrian fans: in addition to nine stops in Germany, the rapper will only be performing in Switzerland, so a final concert in Austria is apparently not planned.
Major chart successes, conflicts with the law
Bushido, whose real name is Anis Mohamed Youssef Ferchichi, has been a central figure in German-language hip-hop since the early 2000s and is known for his provocative lyrics and controversial performances.
In addition to his music career, Bushido has also hit the headlines due to his connections to the Berlin underworld and various legal disputes.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.