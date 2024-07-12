Vorteilswelt
32 years after cult movie

Sharon Stone recreates “Basic Instinct” scene

Nachrichten
12.07.2024 13:28

Sharon Stone's still got it! The actress is proving this on Instagram right now, recreating the iconic interrogation scene that made film history 32 years after "Basic Instinct".

comment0 Kommentare

It's THE scene from "Basic Instinct" that everyone knows. And Sharon Stone has now posed on Instagram almost like in the 1992 cult film.

Stone's still got it!
In contrast to the movie, the 66-year-old is wearing panties in the latest photo, but nothing more than that and a bra. But she's still got the pose from the movie down pat, as she proves to her fans.

Alluding to the cult film, the actress wrote on the sexy photo: "Basically ... Yours." However, the Hollywood icon did not reveal whether the photo was taken as part of a larger shoot or simply for Instagram.

But the fans don't care, they simply enjoy the sexy shot, as can be seen from the comments. "Hot and sexy forever," wrote one follower. "Sorry for the late post, but the phone turned off because it got way too hot," joked another.

Topless in front of the screen
This is the second rather hot picture that Stone has shared with her fans in just a few days. In the middle of the week, she showed herself enjoying her favorite hobby, painting. 

And when working on the canvas, Stone obviously likes to wear less fabric on her body. For the snapshot, in which she can be seen working from behind, the actress was only wearing bikini bottoms.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
